Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of jasmine, citron, pear, plum, grapefruit, peach, butter, praline, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Part of the wine ages in cask.


