Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva 2015
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (98%), Colorino (2%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2013
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2013
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2024
| --