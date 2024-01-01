Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, apple, pear, passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, nettle, tomato leaf, bell pepper, sage and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.

Part of the wine ages in cask.


