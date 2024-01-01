|
Friuli Pinot Grigio Kret 2022
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant copper yellow color and nuances of copper yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and mango followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, pink grapefruit and coriander.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, plum and mango.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2024