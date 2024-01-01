Brilliant copper yellow color and nuances of copper yellow, transparent. Brilliant copper yellow color and nuances of copper yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and mango followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, pink grapefruit and coriander.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, plum and mango.

6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


