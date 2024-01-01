Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blueberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, arbutus berry, raspberry, black currant and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blueberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in cement tanks.


