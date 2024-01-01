Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blueberry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blackberry, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, menthol and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blueberry, plum and black cherry.

9 months in cask.


