Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


