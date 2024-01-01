|
Friuli Ribolla Gialla Kret 2022
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2024