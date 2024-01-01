|
Friuli Sauvignon Kret 2022
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and pear followed by aromas of acacia, elder flower, pineapple, apple and lychee.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2024