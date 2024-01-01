|
Montefalco Rosso Ziggurat 2021
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in barrique and cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --