|
Friuli Chardonnay Kret 2022
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, apple and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pineapple and peach.
3 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2024