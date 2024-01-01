|
Friuli Colli Orientali Cabernet Franc 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Cabernet Franc
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, bell pepper, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2024