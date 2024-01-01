|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, peach, pear and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable soups, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2024