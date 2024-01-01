Intense straw yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, peach, pear and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


