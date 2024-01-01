Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach followed by aromas of elder flower, acacia, broom, pear, apple, peach, bell pepper and tomato leaf. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach followed by aromas of elder flower, acacia, broom, pear, apple, peach, bell pepper and tomato leaf.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach.

8 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 8 months in cask. 8 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 8 months in cask.

