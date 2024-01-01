|
Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach followed by aromas of elder flower, acacia, broom, pear, apple, peach, bell pepper and tomato leaf.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, passion fruit and peach.
8 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 8 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2024