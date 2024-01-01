Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.

