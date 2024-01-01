|
Friuli Colli Orientali Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2024