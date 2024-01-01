Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, mace, licorice, cinnamon, leather, graphite, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, mace, licorice, cinnamon, leather, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

