Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of green apple, pineapple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach and tangerine.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pineapple and pear.

Refermented in closed tank for two months.


