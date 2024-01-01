|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Puntarosa 2022
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blackberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2024