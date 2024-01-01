Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, honey and dried fig followed by aromas of peach jam, date, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, walnut, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, honey and dried fig.

A part ages in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.


