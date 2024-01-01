|
Chianti Classico 2021
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (92%), Other Grapes (8%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, carob and hay.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
About 8 months in cement and steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2006
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --