|
Friuli Colli Orientali Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2024