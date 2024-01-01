|
Friuli Colli Orientali Ribolla Gialla 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, lemon balm, peach, pineapple and kiwi.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
8 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2024