|
Friuli Colli Orientali Friulano 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, citrus fruits, peach, hay and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
8 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2024