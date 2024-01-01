|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pink grapefruit.
8 months in steel tanks and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2024