Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent. Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pink grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pink grapefruit.

8 months in steel tanks and cask. 8 months in steel tanks and cask.

