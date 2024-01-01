Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

At least 24 months in cask, at least 3 months in bottle. At least 24 months in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.

