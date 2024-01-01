|
Chianti Classico Riserva 2020
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (92%), Other Grapes (8%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
At least 24 months in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2006
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --