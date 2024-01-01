|
Friuli Colli Orientali Rosso Riserva Santuari 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, mace, leather, graphite, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
24 months in cask, 6 months in cement tanks, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --