  Ribolla Gialla Brut, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Ribolla Gialla Brut

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and peach.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and pineapple.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Vegetable, fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2024


