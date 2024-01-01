|
Ribolla Gialla Brut
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and peach.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and pineapple.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable, fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2024