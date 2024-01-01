|
Sartarelli Brut 2022
(Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, citron, pineapple and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --