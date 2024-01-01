Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Sartarelli Brut 2022, Sartarelli (Italy)

Sartarelli Brut 2022

Sartarelli (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, citron, pineapple and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014   ✧✧✧     January 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧     August 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     September 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2022   ✧✧✧     October 2024       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.