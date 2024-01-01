|
Ribolla Gialla Metodo Classico Brut 2019
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, broom, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, hazelnut and beeswax.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with crustaceans and fish, Fish and vegetable soups, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|October 2024