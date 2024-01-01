Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, broom, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, hazelnut and beeswax. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, broom, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, hazelnut and beeswax.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

