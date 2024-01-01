|
Friuli Colli Orientali Chardonnay 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of mango, bread crust, pear, plum, artemisia, butter, praline and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and mango.
8 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2024