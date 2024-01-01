Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Friuli Colli Orientali Chardonnay 2022, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Chardonnay 2022

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of mango, bread crust, pear, plum, artemisia, butter, praline and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and mango.

8 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Valentino Butussi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.