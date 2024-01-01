|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2022
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, medlar, anise, linden, mineral and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Fish soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2007
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2008
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --