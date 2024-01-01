Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, apple, lychee, pineapple, passion fruit, plum, nettle, box flower, fennel, tomato leaf, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, peach and lychee.

Part of this wine ferments in cask. 12 months in bottle.


