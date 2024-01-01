Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon Blanc Genesis 2021, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon Blanc Genesis 2021

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, apple, lychee, pineapple, passion fruit, plum, nettle, box flower, fennel, tomato leaf, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, peach and lychee.

Part of this wine ferments in cask. 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2024


