Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citron, medlar, pineapple, anise, linden, thyme, flint and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citron, medlar, pineapple, anise, linden, thyme, flint and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

