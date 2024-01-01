|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Milletta 2021
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citron, medlar, pineapple, anise, linden, thyme, flint and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Pasta with fish, Broiled fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2024