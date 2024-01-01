|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pignolo Riserva Dalpin 2017
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, licorice, mace, clove, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
2 years in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|October 2024