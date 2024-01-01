|
Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Il Picchio 2020
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (95%), Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2024