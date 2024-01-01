Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Colli Orientali del Friuli Picolit 2015, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Picolit
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of chamomile, dried fig, date, peach jam, honey, citrus fruit peel, candied fruit, lavender, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam.

Fermented in cask, aged in cask and steel tanks, 24 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Jam and dried fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

October 2024


