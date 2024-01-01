Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of chamomile, dried fig, date, peach jam, honey, citrus fruit peel, candied fruit, lavender, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam.

Fermented in cask, aged in cask and steel tanks, 24 months in bottle.


