|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2022
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and quince jam followed by aromas of caramel, honey, walnut husk, almond and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and quince jam.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Confectionery, Jam tarts
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --