Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and quince jam followed by aromas of caramel, honey, walnut husk, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and quince jam.

Aged in steel tanks.


