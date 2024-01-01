|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato Madonna d'Aiuto 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep salmon pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, rose, orange blossom, strawberry, cherry, pear, kiwi, pink grapefruit, ginger and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.
10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2024