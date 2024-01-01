Deep salmon pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Deep salmon pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, rose, orange blossom, strawberry, cherry, pear, kiwi, pink grapefruit, ginger and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.

10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


