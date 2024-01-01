Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and dried fig followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, dragée, citrus fruits, lychee, anise, linden, honey, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.


