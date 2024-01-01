|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2021
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and dried fig followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, dragée, citrus fruits, lychee, anise, linden, honey, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and dried apricot.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 15%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2008
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --