Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2021, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2021

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and dried fig followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, dragée, citrus fruits, lychee, anise, linden, honey, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 15%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2001   ✧✧✧✧✧     Issue 14, December 2003       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧✧     May 2008       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2016       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧✧     August 2017       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧✧     September 2018       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧✧     June 2020       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧✧     September 2021       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧✧     October 2024       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.