|
Friuli Colli Orientali Bianco White Angel 2020
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay (60%), Ribolla Gialla (20%), Friulano (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, melon and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, grapefruit, apple, lemon, pear, pineapple, plum, lychee, rosemary, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, melon and grapefruit.
Fermented and aged in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2024