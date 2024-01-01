Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, melon and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, grapefruit, apple, lemon, pear, pineapple, plum, lychee, rosemary, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, melon and grapefruit.

Fermented and aged in cask, 12 months in bottle.


