Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and blueberry jam followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry jam, cocoa, licorice, tobacco, tar, leather, mace, black pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blueberry jam.

24 months in cask, 6 months in cement tanks, 12 months in bottle.


