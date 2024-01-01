Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, blackberry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry jam, raspberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, tar, leather, graphite and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, blackberry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry jam, raspberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, tar, leather, graphite and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, blackberry jam and black cherry jam. Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, blackberry jam and black cherry jam.

Aged in steel and cement tanks. Aged in steel and cement tanks.

