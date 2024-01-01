Intese ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intese ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black pepper and green bell pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


