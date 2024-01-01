|
Addamanera 2022
(Sicily)
|
Syrah (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intese ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black pepper and green bell pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --