|
Friuli Colli Orientali Schioppettino 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Schioppettino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, raspberry, blueberry, black pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.
5 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024