Chianti Classico Famiglia Zingarelli 2022
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (95%), Merlot (5%)
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
About 10 months in cask, at least 1 month in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2020
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2024
| --