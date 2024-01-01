|
Petitverdò 2022
(Sicily)
Petit Verdot
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and bell pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --