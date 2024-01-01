|
Chianti Classico Tenuta Sant'Alfonso 2020
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
12 months in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2013
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2024
| --