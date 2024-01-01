|
Friuli Colli Orientali Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and violet followed by aromas of iris, black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
10 months in barrique and cask, 9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024