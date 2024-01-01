Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and violet followed by aromas of iris, black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

10 months in barrique and cask, 9 months in steel tanks.


