|
Chianti Classico Riserva Famiglia Zingarelli 2020
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%), Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
2 years in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2024
| --