Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Poggio di Bortolone 2021
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry and strawberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
18 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --