Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, black currant, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

10 months in barrique and cask, 9 months in steel tanks.


