|
Friuli Colli Orientali Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, black currant, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
10 months in barrique and cask, 9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024